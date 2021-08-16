NYC Kicks Off ‘Homecoming' Concert Series on Monday: What to Know

The star-studded concert series aimed to celebrate the city's progress in the COVID-19 pandemic kicks off on Monday with KRS One, Slick Rick and Remy Ma in the Bronx.

Big events planned in the five boroughs will lead up to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" taking place on Aug. 21 in Central Park. The concerts are meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and some of the city's favorite icons will perform.

Tickets are free for the general public, but there are VIP tickets for sale. They were released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek on Aug. 2. Ticketholders will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, but the city says masks will be optional since the event is outdoors.

Here are the details on the shows in each borough and the confirmed attendees.

Orchard Beach in The Bronx on Monday, August 16 from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.

KRS One (Headliner)

Slick Rick (Headliner)

Remy Ma (Headliner)

Busy Bee

CL Smooth

DJ Hollywood

DJ Jazzy Joyce

DJ Kevie Kev

Fantastic Five

Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio

Grand Wizard Theodore

Joeski Love

Kid Capri

Nice & Smooth

PopMaster Fabel

Soul Sonic Force

T La Rock

Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Raekwon (Headliner)

Ghostface Killah (Headliner)

Crystal Waters

DJ Chuck Chillout

EMPD

Force MDs

Hakim Green

HeeSun Lee

Kool Keith

Lizzy Ashliegh

Pharoahe Monch

Rikki

Rob Base

Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Big Daddy Kane (Headliner)

Desiigner (Headliner)

C&C Music Factory

DJ Mr. Cee

Elle Varner

Judy Torres

Lizzy Ashliegh

Maino

Obasi Jackson

Papoose

PopMaster Fabel

Special Ed

Stetsasonic

Sweet Sensation

Young Devyn

Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests (Headliner)

Too $hort (Headliner)

DJ Hurricane

DJ Wiz

EPMD

Mobb Deep

Yo-Yo

Here Are the Confirmed Performers at the Central Park Concert on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.: