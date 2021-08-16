NYC Kicks Off ‘Homecoming' Concert Series on Monday: What to Know

The star-studded concert series aimed to celebrate the city's progress in the COVID-19 pandemic kicks off on Monday with KRS One, Slick Rick and Remy Ma in the Bronx.
Big events planned in the five boroughs will lead up to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" taking place on Aug. 21 in Central Park. The concerts are meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and some of the city's favorite icons will perform.
Tickets are free for the general public, but there are VIP tickets for sale. They were released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek on Aug. 2. Ticketholders will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, but the city says masks will be optional since the event is outdoors.
Here are the details on the shows in each borough and the confirmed attendees.
Orchard Beach in The Bronx on Monday, August 16 from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- KRS One (Headliner)
- Slick Rick (Headliner)
- Remy Ma (Headliner)
- Busy Bee
- CL Smooth
- DJ Hollywood
- DJ Jazzy Joyce
- DJ Kevie Kev
- Fantastic Five
- Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio
- Grand Wizard Theodore
- Joeski Love
- Kid Capri
- Nice & Smooth
- PopMaster Fabel
- Soul Sonic Force
- T La Rock
- Ultra Magnetic MC’s
Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Raekwon (Headliner)
- Ghostface Killah (Headliner)
- Crystal Waters
- DJ Chuck Chillout
- EMPD
- Force MDs
- Hakim Green
- HeeSun Lee
- Kool Keith
- Lizzy Ashliegh
- Pharoahe Monch
- Rikki
- Rob Base
Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Big Daddy Kane (Headliner)
- Desiigner (Headliner)
- C&C Music Factory
- DJ Mr. Cee
- Elle Varner
- Judy Torres
- Lizzy Ashliegh
- Maino
- Obasi Jackson
- Papoose
- PopMaster Fabel
- Special Ed
- Stetsasonic
- Sweet Sensation
- Young Devyn
Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests (Headliner)
- Too $hort (Headliner)
- DJ Hurricane
- DJ Wiz
- EPMD
- Mobb Deep
- Yo-Yo
Here Are the Confirmed Performers at the Central Park Concert on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.:
- Jon Batiste
- Andrea Bocelli
- Kane Brown
- LL COOL J
- Elvis Costello
- Lucky Daye
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
- Cynthia Erivo
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jennifer Hudson
- Wyclef Jean
- Journey
- The Killers
- Gayle King
- Don Lemon
- Barry Manilow
- The New York Philharmonic
- Polo G
- Carlos Santana
- Paul Simon
- Patti Smith
- Bruce Springsteen
- Rob Thomas