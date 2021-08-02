vaccination

Everywhere Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations for Workers, Customers

Hundreds of thousands of public- and private-sector employees will be subject to vaccination or testing rules beginning in September

As the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the region, local and state governments -- as well as private-sector employers -- have been mulling vaccination mandates to help stop the spread.

This week, Cuomo asked private businesses, such as bars and restaurants, to require proof of vaccination as a condition for admission. And major employers in our area - from from the city government with its 300,000 employees to your corner restaurant or bar - have announced plans to require vaccinations or regular testing for workers.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of employers and businesses in the tri-state area requiring vaccination for workers and customers.

Public-Sector Employers

  • New York City Health + Hospitals employees were the region's first major employer to announce vaccination requirements for workers. Starting Aug. 2, all employees either had to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
  • New York City municipal employees will have to get vaccinated or tested by Sept. 13, the first day of school for public school kids.
  • New York state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly starting on Labor Day
  • MTA employees will have to be vaccinated or tested weekly starting on Labor Day
  • Port Authority of New York & New Jersey employee will have to be vaccinated by Labor Day.
  • New Jersey is mandating vaccination or weekly testing for employees at certain hospitals, high-risk healthcare facilities, jails, prisons and congregate care facilities starting on Labor Day
  • The cities of New Rochelle and Yonkers are both requiring vaccination or regular testing for employees staring Sept. 8.
Large Private Employers

  • Equinox and SoulCycle will require proof of vaccination for both employees and gym members starting in September.
  • Disney is requiring for all salaried and non-union employees to get vaccinated within 60 days.
  • Walmart is mandating vaccinations for employees at its headquarters in Arkansas, but the company has made no announcements about hourly workers at its locations in the tri-state area.

Local businesses and event spaces

Cities, states, schools - even your favorite restaurant - are all now mulling whether to require vaccinations for their workers and visitors. Michael Gargiulo talks with a doctor about why the mandates are under consideration, a legal scholar about whether any of this is even legal - and a New York City public school teacher who says he shouldn't be forced to vaccinate or get tested for COVID-19.

Colleges and Universities

  • The State University of New York system is requiring vaccinations for all students attending in-person classes this fall; faculty and staff must follow the state's vaccination rules.
  • City University of New York students will have to be vaccinated before returning to in-person classes; faculty and staff must follow the state's vaccination rules.
  • Rutgers University is requiring vaccination for all students returning to campus this fall; faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get the shot.
  • Montclair State University requires vaccines for all residential and commuter students; new faculty and staff including adjunct professors must also get the shot, but current employees are not required to get vaccinated.
  • New York University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty administrators and staff ahead of the fall semester.
  • Fordham University is requiring vaccinations for all students and in-person faculty and staff ahead of the fall semester.
  • Columbia University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff starting this fall.
  • Yale University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff starting this fall.
  • Princeton University is requiring students, professors, faculty and staff to be vaccinated starting this fall.
  • Hofstra University is requiring vaccinations for students taking classes in person; faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get the shot.
  • Kean University is requiring vaccinations for all students; faculty and staff are encouraged to get the shot.
  • St. Johns University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff.
  • Seton Hall University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff.
