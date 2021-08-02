Everywhere Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations for Workers, Customers

As the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the region, local and state governments -- as well as private-sector employers -- have been mulling vaccination mandates to help stop the spread.

This week, Cuomo asked private businesses, such as bars and restaurants, to require proof of vaccination as a condition for admission. And major employers in our area - from from the city government with its 300,000 employees to your corner restaurant or bar - have announced plans to require vaccinations or regular testing for workers.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of employers and businesses in the tri-state area requiring vaccination for workers and customers.

Public-Sector Employers

New York City Health + Hospitals employees were the region's first major employer to announce vaccination requirements for workers. Starting Aug. 2, all employees either had to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

New York City municipal employees will have to get vaccinated or tested by Sept. 13, the first day of school for public school kids.

New York state employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly starting on Labor Day

MTA employees will have to be vaccinated or tested weekly starting on Labor Day

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey employee will have to be vaccinated by Labor Day.

New Jersey is mandating vaccination or weekly testing for employees at certain hospitals, high-risk healthcare facilities, jails, prisons and congregate care facilities starting on Labor Day

The cities of New Rochelle and Yonkers are both requiring vaccination or regular testing for employees staring Sept. 8.

Large Private Employers

Equinox and SoulCycle will require proof of vaccination for both employees and gym members starting in September.

Disney is requiring for all salaried and non-union employees to get vaccinated within 60 days.

Walmart is mandating vaccinations for employees at its headquarters in Arkansas, but the company has made no announcements about hourly workers at its locations in the tri-state area.

Local businesses and event spaces

Broadway theaters will require vaccinations for all audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff through October. Children or others with medical or religious beliefs the prevent vaccination can attend shows with a recent negative PCR test and a negative rapid test within six hours of a show.

Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates more than a dozen restaurants in the city including Union Square Café and Gramercy Tavern, will require vaccinations for all employees and diners starting on Sept. 7.

City Winery, which operates venues in New York City and the Hudson Valley, has required vaccinations or recent tests since the state began allowing live performances in May.

Colleges and Universities

The State University of New York system is requiring vaccinations for all students attending in-person classes this fall; faculty and staff must follow the state's vaccination rules.

City University of New York students will have to be vaccinated before returning to in-person classes; faculty and staff must follow the state's vaccination rules.

Rutgers University is requiring vaccination for all students returning to campus this fall; faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get the shot.

Montclair State University requires vaccines for all residential and commuter students; new faculty and staff including adjunct professors must also get the shot, but current employees are not required to get vaccinated.

New York University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty administrators and staff ahead of the fall semester.

Fordham University is requiring vaccinations for all students and in-person faculty and staff ahead of the fall semester.

Columbia University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff starting this fall.

Yale University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff starting this fall.

Princeton University is requiring students, professors, faculty and staff to be vaccinated starting this fall.

Hofstra University is requiring vaccinations for students taking classes in person; faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get the shot.

Kean University is requiring vaccinations for all students; faculty and staff are encouraged to get the shot.

St. Johns University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff.

is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff. Seton Hall University is requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff.