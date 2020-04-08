Grateful4You: Stories of Thanks and Hope During the Pandemic

Clapping. Rainbow signs in windows. Massive deliveries of food. Piles of hand-sewn masks. The tri-state has responded with historic gratitude to the health care workers, first responders and others on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
Using the hashtag #grateful4you, these are some of the small notes of thanks people have shared for those fighting the deadly disease.
THANK YOU: First Responders and Essential Workers
New Yorkers started banging their pots and pans and putting their hands together last month at 7 p.m. to recognize and show gratitude toward essential workers on the frontlines of the New York City's coronavirus fight.
Thousands have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus outbreak and many are still fighting for their lives.
It's a difficult time in American lives but simple acts of kindness and symbols of hope have popped up across the country to help remind people they are not alone.
Some of the kindness came in the form of donations.
And lending a hand to anyone who needs it.
Check out how people at home are showing their gratitude in these tough times: