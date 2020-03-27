GOOD NEWS

New Yorkers #ClapBecauseWeCare to Thank Workers on Coronavirus Frontlines

New York City joined a growing movement of cheering on health care workers and other people on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight

New Yorkers stepped outside for a couple minutes Friday night - still adhering to social distancing - to recognize and show gratitude toward essential workers on the frontlines of the New York City's coronavirus fight.

Social media lit up with videos shortly after 7 p.m. of people across New York City clapping, yelling and cheering for the health care workers, grocery store workers, first responders and other essential workers still at work.

A notice circulating around social media on Friday coined the movement #ClapBecauseWeCare - with the goal of showing "everyone how much we appreciate the hard work, fight, and solidarity, against this virus."

The community-style movement has begun popping up in cities around the world, with examples of people in cities clapping, cheering, and performing music spreading across the internet.

Just Thursday night, many in Seattle showed their appreciation through the #MakeAJoyfulNoise movement.

