Cuomo Eyes Rapid Tests as Key to Faster Reopenings, Warns ‘There Will Be a Next Time'

With COVID-19 vaccinations across the state of New York racing to keep pace with stark growth in cases and hospitalizations, both hope and despair (along with frustration, no doubt) equally pervade public sentiment to kick off 2021.

Hospitalizations appear to have leveled off in the mid-8000s, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo reporting 8,645 in total admitted as of Tuesday. That's 20 short of the total on May 6. Daily deaths, meanwhile, have lingered close to 200 as of late, and will likely continue to rise for a bit after hospitalizations level off.

Cuomo has tied hospitalization rates to the potential for new economic restrictions, and while his mid-December bet that no new shutdown would be warranted in January based on those rates is still in play, the vibrant restaurant scene in the state remains hampered to some degree -- and hurting.

In New York City, it's decimated. Indoor dining remains closed with no timeline for reopening, a victim of the density that makes New York City one of the most electric places in the world but also one of the most vulnerable to viral spread.

Where do we go from here? Cuomo hinted at some of the answers in his annual State of the State speech Monday, declaring the state can't stay closed until the majority of its 8.4 million residents are vaccinated. That could take nearly a year.

Cuomo is expected to expound upon some of his plans Tuesday, an addendum to a State of the State that this year is anything but the traditional routine.

A day earlier, he said early evidence showed his first-in-the-nation testing pilot program with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, in which 6,700 fans showed negative tests and agreed to contact tracing after attending the game socially distant but in person, appeared to be a success -- so much so that fans can attend the team's second playoff game in person under the same rules.

That is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday against the Ravens. Cuomo has described the pilot program has a potential blueprint for reopening larger entertainment venues earlier than they would reopen if the state waited until herd immunity had been achieved. The outdoor vs. indoor dilemma remains a real issue, but the governor is setting a foundation for testing-driven reopenings.

"With this new network of rapid testing locations, a customer can stop into a new rapid testing facility, get tested, and 15 minutes later be cleared for dinner or a movie," Cuomo's State of the State agenda read. (See more on his seven-point plan for rebuilding and reimaging New York here.)

Cuomo's address came on the same day roughly 3.2 million teachers, police officers, firefighters, public transit and safety workers and people age 75 or older across New York were eligible to get their first vaccine doses. They are part of Phase 1B, the second group to be eligible under the state's vaccine rollout plan.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had pushed to expand eligibility to that group, particularly NYPD personnel and people age 75 and older. Recent data shows the latter group has accounted for a vastly disproportionate share of hospitalizations and deaths over the last month, so much so that the city issued a new and urgent warning last week that they avoid all nonessential activities outside the home.

According to the city's data, hospitalizations across the five boroughs are up 12 percent the last seven days over the previous weekly average, while confirmed COVID deaths are up 11 percent. New cases are up 24 percent in that time.

People age 75 and older account for roughly 30 percent of the new hospitalizations and 58 percent of the deaths, but just 6 percent of new cases. And they account for the overwhelming majority of deaths since the pandemic started. To date, the confirmed toll statewide has well topped 30,000.

Accelerating the vaccine rollout has become a mission of ever-increasing urgency for both Cuomo and de Blasio, as the feared holiday COVID surge and the threat of a more contagious variant propel virus numbers to their highest rates since May. New York state has also set a number of new single-day pandemic case highs in the last week, a sign the battle against COVID remains far from won.

That is also the mission in neighboring New Jersey, which opened its second of two vaccination mega-sites Monday. Each is expected to be able to inoculate more than 2,000 people; those sites are part of the state's expansive distribution network, which officials say will serve more and more over time as supply allows.

Unlike New York, New Jersey has not reimposed restrictions on indoor dining or other sectors amid the recent COVID spikes. It has, however, kept strict capacity limits in place -- and businesses continue their struggle to survive. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to deliver his own State of the State address Tuesday, the same day New Jersey will likely surpass 20,000 confirmed and probable deaths.

The ongoing battles in New York and New Jersey are deeply reflective of a national crisis that continues to worsen practically unabated in a number of states. California's hospitals are stretched beyond the max. In Los Angeles, the most populous county in California and in America, coronavirus is killing someone roughly every 15 minutes, forcing hospitals to make hard decisions.

The U.S. counted 214,764 COVID-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday. The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally. At least 50 cases of the more contagious variant have been identified so far in the U.S.

Nationally, the immediate outlook remains grim, even as President-elect Joe Biden vows to ramp up a federal vaccination program that has been widely criticized from the start.

The United States set yet another new single-day COVID case record over the weekend, with more than 287,000 positives reported, according to NBC News. It also set a single-day death record last week, topping 4,000 daily fatalities for the first time. Nearly 3,000 people in America are dying every day on average of COVID-19 as top health officials warn the worst is still yet to come.

To date, more than 375,000 U.S. lives have been lost to a virus that was just beginning to make consistent headlines in the country this time last year.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut alone account for roughly 15 percent of that total, though officials in all three states acknowledge their reported death tolls are likely severe undercounts. The three states are nearing 2 million cases as well, a number the trio of governors believes is also actually likely much higher.

Even as the three states look to reopen safely, Cuomo says all must bear in mind the painful lessons learned over the course of this current crisis. As the governor said Monday, "As we all now realize, there will be a next time."