What to Know The more contagious strain first detected in the U.K. has now been found in New York; the case is an upstate man in his 60s with no recent travel history and authorities are probing more potential cases

It takes about 44 hours to do the genetic code sequencing on an individual sample to identify a variant, state officials say; they are looking at three potential other cases of it in upstate New York

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country has seen 1 in 50 people recently infected by the virus, warned that could happen in England within 21 days without a national lockdown

New York health officials are expected to learn this week -- and as early as Wednesday -- whether three individuals tied to the upstate jewelry store traced to the state's first case of the more contagious U.K. strain also have the variant.

The trio all have been diagnosed with the virus and work on the samples has been underway since the initial case was detected Monday, officials said. Dr. Howard Zucker, New York state's health commissioner, says the genetic code sequencing required to identify variants in individual cases takes about 44 hours for the state.

The jewelry store in Saratoga Springs where the first case was identified -- a man in his 60s -- has been closed since just before Christmas, it said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked anyone who may possibly have been in contact with that man or even in contact with someone exposed to him to come forward.

The man had not traveled recently, just like the man in the first identified U.S. case in Colorado, which suggests community spread has already happened. The CDC says the strain had been circulating in the U.K. since September, meaning it likely had been in the U.S. via travel for some time before it was detected in Colorado.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stressed the urgent need to contain further spread associated with this strain. No evidence indicates it is deadlier or causes more severe infections than the earlier strain, but it appears to be more contagious by up to 50 percent. Cuomo said the variant could "apparently overtake" the earlier strain in a matter of weeks. The rapid spread alone could overburden hospitals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a new national lockdown earlier this week. The country's hospital system would be at risk of being overwhelmed within 21 days without one, he said. New data shows one in 50 people in the U.K. have recently been infected with the virus, the Times says.

That's the "red line" for Cuomo.

"Even if the lethality doesn't go up, the fact that it is so much more transmittable is a very real problem," he said Tuesday. "This UK strain changes the whole footrace because the UK strain, the rate of transmission goes way up. It's no longer the race we were running."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio once again called on the feds this week to impose a travel ban between the U.K. and the five boroughs, demanding they "stop the madness" and abandon half-measures at this vulnerable time.

Cuomo says the U.S. government should mandate testing of all international periods who come into the country "period." New York became the fourth state to have identified at least one case of the U.K. variant, following Colorado, California and Florida. It has now also been found in Georgia.

Researchers continue to search for the UK strain in New Jersey, though both they and the state's health leaders believe it's already there.

In a sealed, level 3 bio lab at Hackensack Meridian’s Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley, experts have been searching for the worrisome variant for about a month. It's normal for a virus to mutate over time; there are hundreds, if not thousands, of the novel coronavirus variants, officials say.

But only a handful are causing heightened concerns worldwide. A separate variant found in South Africa, for example, is also said to be more highly contagious. That one has yet to be detected in the United States. According to a CNBC report, it has two additional mutations not presented in the U.K. strain, which has prompted some concerns about how vaccines might work against it.

Overall, experts believe vaccines will prove effective on more transmissible strains as well as the previous one -- and others that will emerge in time. But with widescale vaccination months away, at best, some officials, including Cuomo and de Blasio, fear a more transmissible version could outrun that process by a lot.

They consider the U.K. strain a wrench thrown into a national vaccine rollout that has been stymied by logistical hurdles, confusion over who can get a shot and a slowdown in inoculations over the winter holidays. The rollout has also been a point of contention locally, with de Blasio and Cuomo sparring over the governor's latest demands that hospitals use their inventories within a week or cede doses to hospitals that can administer shots to more people at a faster clip.

Hospitals have become increasingly taxed over the last six weeks, a direct consequence of people's behavior, Cuomo has said. New York state hospitalizations are at 8,590, the highest total since May 7. Single-day death tolls are at mid-May levels. And weekly case averages are up 37 percent in New York over the past 14 days, according to New York Times data.

In New York City, the case growth is even higher.

To date, more than 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in America, along with more than 21 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.