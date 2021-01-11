NY's Largest Vaccine Group, 3.2M People, Now Eligible for Shots; Cuomo to Give State of State

What to Know Teachers, police officers, firefighters, public transit and safety workers and people over 75 in New York can get their first shots starting Monday; they comprise the state's largest vaccine group

Looking beyond the now eligible groups of 1A and 1B, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is 47 weeks away from vaccinating the number needed to reach minimum herd immunity (70 percent)

Cuomo is expected to expand on the vaccine rollout and more on the state's path forward, economically and otherwise, in his 2021 State of the State address later Monday

Teachers, police officers, firefighters, public transit and safety workers and people older than 75 can get their first vaccine doses in New York starting Monday following a week-long squabble between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over when eligible categories could expand to Phase 1B.

That phase is New York's largest vaccination group, comprised of roughly 3.2 million people, about 1.4 million of whom are people older than 75. Education workers make up the second-largest group in Phase 1B at 870,000.

They join more than 2.1 million healthcare workers and nursing home residents in group 1A who started getting their initial doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine last month. Hundreds of thousands of initial doses have been issued across New York state since early December. In New York City, nearly 20,000 have received their second shots as of Monday as well.

Accelerating the vaccine rollout has become a mission of ever-increasing urgency for both Cuomo and de Blasio, as the feared holiday COVID surge and the threat of a more contagious variant propel virus numbers to their highest rates since May. New York state has also set a number of new single-day pandemic case highs in the last week, a sign the battle against COVID remains far from won.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Looking beyond the now eligible groups of 1A and 1B, Cuomo says the state is 47 weeks away from vaccinating the minimum number of New Yorkers needed to reach herd immunity, which he puts at 70 percent. That's based on weekly shipments of 300,000 doses -- and nearly a full year out, the governor estimates.

Cuomo says New York, particularly the city, where one of the most famed restaurant scenes in the globe remains closed to indoor dining, can't sustain the level of restrictions for another 47 weeks -- or even half that -- economically. He is expected to deliver a 2021 State of the State address Monday, where he will outline a path forward that includes efforts to safely begin to reopen in a matter that mitigates continued economic impacts while protecting public health.

His testing pilot program with the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, which involved 6,700 fans getting tested and agreeing to contact tracing after attending the game in person, could serve as a blueprint to reopening some larger venues sooner than they would be reopened otherwise. It's not clear when the full results of that so-dubbed first-in-the-nation pilot program would be available.

Cuomo is also expected to outline additional means of revenue generation, including mobile sports betting and legalizing recreational marijuana, as the state faces a catastrophic $63 billion loss through 2024 because of the pandemic. Other agenda items are expected to include a proposal to provide New York nurses priority access to SUNY and CUNY programs and one to increase transparency on matters of professional medical licenses and misconduct.

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in New York City as New York prepared to widen vaccine eligibility to people over 75 and frontline workers. Meanwhile, Hackensack Meridian Health system says its vaccine registration portal was opened up to anyone, not just those who are on the priority list, who had the link. NBC New York's Gilma Avalos and Ida Siegal report.

Mega Vaccine Sites Open in NY, NJ

The vaccination race remains core to New York's path forward. Cuomo has also pledged to establish nearly 4,000 points of access across the state, while Mayor de Blasio set a goal to hit 250 by the end of this month. Two 24-hour vaccination sites opened Sunday in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Eligible recipients with appointment times can now visit the Brooklyn Army Terminal or Bathgate Contract Postal Station for around-the-clock vaccination.

The other three boroughs are expected to get their first 24/7 sites in the coming weeks. One is scheduled to open at the Queens Theater in Queens the week of Jan. 14, another at Staten Island's Empire Outlets the following week and a fifth at Manhattan's La Marqueta at some point in the first week of February.

A number of hubs that don't offer 24/7 assistance opened this weekend in Brooklyn (Bushwick Educational Campus), Queens (Hillcrest High School) and the Bronx (South Bronx Educational Campus). Those are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and require advance appointment scheduling on the city's Department of Health website. Later this week, the Javits Center will reopen as a vaccine distribution site, officials have said.

The new hubs and two 24-hour centers add to the city's library of some 125 sites already providing the vaccine to qualified New Yorkers. The majority of those 125 sites are hospitals, clinics and federally qualified health centers and urgent care.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

In neighboring New Jersey, two vaccine mega-sites have opened -- one in Morris County, at a former Sears store, and the other in Gloucester County. Health officials hope more than 2,000 people a day can be vaccinated at each site.

The overall process has encountered some early hiccups, including some related to federal supply concerns, confusion over eligible groups and logistical hurdles. New Jersey experienced the latter in a profound way this weekend, when the vaccine registration portal for its largest hospital system, Hackensack Meridian Health System, inadvertently opened up to anyone who had the link rather than just healthcare personnel, law enforcement, fire personnel or first responders.

IT engineers were working through the night to put a filter on the registration portal. A spokesperson for the hospital system said that no one who wasn't qualified to get a dose had received a shot; those not eligible yet who did register will be notified that their appointments have been canceled, officials said.

With a new coronavirus strain spreading in England, there are concerns that the COVID-19 vaccines won't be effective against it. Public health physician, professor, and health policy expert Dr. Vin Gupta joined LX News to discuss why confidence is high that the FDA approved vaccines will fight the new variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, letters notifying New Jerseyeans which phase of the vaccine rollout they are in, have started going out to the general public.

No timelines have been set to open vaccination programs to New Jersey's next phase, 1C, or New York's next phase. But COVID numbers continue to climb in both states -- and the more contagious UK variant has only fueled the urgency. Vaccines already approved for emergency use -- and those in the pipeline -- are expected to work on the more transmissible strains and new ones over time.

A growing number of states have now detected the UK variant, which the CDC believes has been circulating in the U.S. for some time. New York has identified at least four cases to date -- three in Saratoga Springs, one in Long Island's Massapequa -- while Connecticut identified its first two late last week. Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, California and Florida all have confirmed the presence of the variant. The first case was a man in his 20s in Colorado. He had no recent travel history; officials believe it was a case of community spread.

Officials believe many more cases of the variant exist that have been reported, given the exhaustive process it takes to detect the strain in individual samples. By Cuomo's count, states have identified nearly 55 cases in the past few weeks.

The UK strain isn't the only evolution of the virus causing concern, though it does appear to be the most widespread. More transmissible strains have been identified in South Africa and Nigeria, and Japan said over the weekend it had detected yet another strain, this one found in four travelers from Brazil.

On top of those, the White House coronavirus task force says there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the U.S. and is driving the current higher-than-average spread rates, according to a document obtained by NBC News. That variant, like the UK one, may also be up to 50 percent more transmissible than earlier strains, the report, which was released to states on Jan. 3, said.

The United States set yet another new single-day COVID case record over the weekend, with more than 287,000 positives reported, according to NBC News. It also set a single-day death record last week, topping 4,000 daily fatalities for the first time. To date, more than 360,000 U.S. lives have been lost to a virus that was just beginning to make consistent headlines in the country this time last year.

Nearly 3,000 people in America are dying every day on average of COVID-19 as top health officials warn the worst is still yet to come.