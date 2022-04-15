Broadway Adjusts Vaccine Requirements, But Extends Mask Policy Through May

Many Broadway theaters will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 after this month, The Broadway League announced Friday.

The organization announced the shift in policy as it announced another extension of its rule that require patients to attend productions with a face covering. That rule will remain in place until at least May 31.

"Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated," president of the league, Charlotte St. Martin, said.

The announcement comes as New York tracks two omicron subvariants of the highly transmissible BA.2 strain that state health officials say are fueling "significant community spread."

Face masks have been the rule of thumb regardless of vaccination status since Broadway unveiled its revamped mask and vaccination policy last summer. They must be worn at all times except for while eating or drinking.

The league didn't say which theaters would be dropping the proof of vaccine requirement, only that "many" were expected to do so next month. Up-to-date information on those requirements will continue to be provided by individual theaters and ticket sellers.

Children not yet eligible for vaccination have been allowed to attend shows with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. A negative PCR test can be taken within 72 hours of a show, whereas an antigen test is allowed within six hours of the start time.

Exceptions can also be made for ticket holders with a medical condition or "closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination."

More up-to-date information on Broadway's COVID policies can be found here.