Expected NYC Vaccine Mandate Shift for ‘Famous People' Stokes Backlash

What to Know NYC Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce details on a plan to lift the COVID vaccine mandate for athletes like Kyrie Irving while the city's sweeping private-sector vaccine mandate stands

Reports of the plan drew immediate backlash, with many calling it unfair that NYC workers remain suspended without pay while millionaire professional athletes may be about to get a pass

The expected reversal would also impact unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players, whose seasons begin in the coming weeks, and could affect performers as well

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to share details Thursday on a controversial plan to lift the COVID vaccine mandate for professional athletes, like the Nets' Kyrie Irving, while keeping it in place for private-sector workers citywide.

News of the Democrat's intentions drew immediate backlash as it developed late Wednesday, with many calling it unfair that city workers, many of whom worked through the pandemic when there was no vaccine available, remain suspended without pay for refusing the doses while millionaire professional athletes get a pass.

As recently as this week, Adams said he had no plans to reevaluate the private-sector mandate just yet, calling the workplace an "important environment."

The city suspended numerous public employees for refusing to get vaccinated, including public servants like firefighters and sanitation workers. All employers are supposed to bar unvaccinated workers from being in shared workplaces.

The sports exemption is expected to be effective immediately following Adams' announcement. The change would not only allow players like Irving, whose refusal to get vaccinated has been well-documented, to once again take the floor, but would also be good news for the Yankees and Mets, whose seasons start soon.

It could apply to performers, too. A number of officials and politicians are crying foul over what they perceive to be an arbitrary and unjust shift.

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli called the expected decision "appalling. We are firing our own employees but allowing exemptions for the fancy ones."

He went on to pose the question, "What is the rationale for exempting basketball players from the city’s private sector vaccine mandate but not the ushers or janitors in the arena? There must be a compelling public interest for subverting the equal application of our laws. What is it?"

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch was equally outraged.

"We have been suing the city for months over its arbitrary and capricious vaccine mandate — this is exactly what we are talking about. If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis," Lynch said. "While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID themselves. They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now."

Adams, a known Mets fan, has said he felt the vaccine rule imposed by his predecessor was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they were unvaccinated.

The creation of special exemptions for athletes or entertainers could potentially lead to court challenges arguing the city isn't applying the law evenly.

Under current city guidelines, Yankees and Mets players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to play home games. Those rules have kept Irving from playing games at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden since he returned to the team in December.

The Mets were one of six MLB teams that didn't reach an 85% vaccination threshold that allowed relaxed protocols last season. While the Yankees surpassed that number, the team was known to have several key unvaccinated players.

On March 15, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge declined to say if he is vaccinated. Unvaccinated MLB players are currently not allowed to travel to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and will not be paid for those games.

There are 92 Yankee games in total at those venues.

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted by the city's private-sector vaccine requirement. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out-of-town games.

Fans are somewhat on the fence about allowing the openly vaccine-resistant Irving to finally hit the court after months of sitting out home games.

Some are excited about what his return could mean for the team but still believe he should get vaccinated. Other fans said he should have let him play this whole time, since his return to the team in December.

Brandon Kuty, a sportswriter for the Star-Ledger and NJ.com, said the rule change would be a big win for Irving and other professional athletes of similar mind.

"Kyrie Irving comes out on top: He gets to play without the vaccine. Whether you agree or not, he got what he wanted," Kuty said. "It’s got to be a huge relief to sports fans, and not worry about unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players."

The Yankees, who open their season at home against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, said ahead of the official announcement that the team president was “working with city hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter.”

The Yankees declined comment Wednesday.

