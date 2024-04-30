Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Starbucks, Pinterest, Advanced Micro Devices and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Amazon — Shares gained nearly 2% after the company beat on both top and bottom lines. Amazon posted earnings of 98 cents per share on $143.31 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast earnings of 83 cents per share on $142.5 billion in revenue. The advertising and Amazon Web Services segments also topped expectations. However, the company's second-quarter revenue forecast was shy of estimates.

Starbucks — Shares slipped almost 10% in extended trading after the coffee chain missed fiscal second-quarter estimates on the top and bottom line. Starbucks earned 68 cents per share on revenue of $8.56 billion, and missed the forecast from analysts polled by LSEG of 79 cents per share for earnings and $9.13 billion for revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices – The chip company fell more than 7% after its gaming segment revenue for the first quarter came in at $922 million, down 48% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenue was slightly ahead of the Street's expectations at $5.47 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion, per LSEG. It forecast revenue for the current quarter in line with the analyst forecast of $5.70 billion.

Pinterest — Shares surged nearly 19% following an earnings and revenue beat in the first quarter. Pinterest reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, topping forecasts for 13 cents per share, according to LSEG. Revenue growth also accelerated in the quarter.

Super Micro Computer — Shares dropped nearly 8% after Super Micro Computer posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $3.85 billion, missing the $3.95 billion consensus estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted per-share earnings of $6.65 topped the per-share estimate of $5.78. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Chesapeake Energy — Shares were little changed after the natural gas producer posted disappointing earnings of 56 cents per share, excluding items. The results missed the FactSet consensus estimate of 59 cents per share.

Caesars Entertainment — The casino stock lost about 3% on disappointing first-quarter results. Caesars posted a wider-than-expected loss of 73 cents per share, while analysts had estimated losses of 7 cents per share, per LSEG data. Revenue also missed forecasts, coming in at $2.74 billion versus consensus estimates of $2.84 billion.

Mondelez International — The snack company's shares slipped more than 1% despite announcing better-than-expected first-quarter results. Mondelez posted adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share on $9.29 billion in revenue. Analysts' estimates called for earnings of 89 cents per share and $9.16 billion in revenue, according to LSEG data. However, management said it expects currency translation to reduce net revenue growth by around 1.5% this year.

Diamondback Energy – The oil and gas company posted earnings of $4.50 per share, excluding items, that beat analysts' estimates by 4 cents per share, according to FactSet, for the first quarter. Revenue came in at $2.23 billion, beating expectations of $2.10 billion. The shares fell 1% after hours.

Clorox — The consumer goods company slipped 3%. Revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in at $1.81 billion, missing estimates of $1.87 billion, according to LSEG.

