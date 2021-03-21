Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Stock Futures Slip as Wall Street Looks to Rebound From Losing Week

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to bounce back from a losing week.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The move in futures comes after the three major indexes lost ground last week. The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Friday to finish the week down 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, breaking two-week winning streaks. The Nasdaq Composite rose on Friday but still finished the week with a 0.8% loss.

Money Report

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Investors Will Get Temporary Relief From Falling Treasury Yields This Spring, Market Forecaster Jim Bianco Predicts

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor Dies at 65 After Taking Life Following Post Covid Struggle

The struggles for stocks came as bond yields jumped again last week, pressuring the tech and growth stocks that led the market back from its pandemic-sparked sell-off last year. On Sunday, futures for the price of 10-year Treasury note rose, indicating lower yields.

Even with the weakness last week, the S&P 500 and Dow are still near record highs, and the Nasdaq isn't too far off. Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo's Wealth and Investment Management, said the stock market still appeared to be on track for a multi-year climb.

"If you went down the list and started putting boxes of check-check-check-check, you would look at this in a vacuum ... and say it looks like an early recovery cycle that's roughly a year in that probably has a number of years yet to run," Cronk said.

Optimism about the markets and the path of the U.S. economy has been growing as vaccines are rolling out across the country, with the pace of Americans getting shots climbing in recent weeks. Several states are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, however.

Over the weekend, the industrials sector produced a major piece of corporate news. Canadian Pacific Railway announced that it was buying Kansas City Southern in a deal valued at $25 billion, creating a rail giant that connects, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

On the economic data front, investors will get another look at the housing market on Monday when the National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are projecting a decline of 2.8%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us