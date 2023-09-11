Photos: America marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the deadliest such attack on U.S. soil — which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
A group of 19 terrorists tied to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda targeted buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., with hijacked planes. More than 400 first responders were killed in the collapse of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York and its aftermath.
Every year, the nation honors the lives lost at New York's ground zero, the
184 people who died in the attack on the Pentagon and those in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where an aircraft crashed after passengers successfully overtook the terrorists during the flight.
Here's a look at how the country is commemorating the tragic day.
A jogger carries the American flag along the National Mall
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images A jogger carries the American flag while running along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2023. First responders watch as a U.S. flag is unfurled outside the Pentagon
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters First responders watch as a U.S. flag is unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Pentagon
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lays a wreath during a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2023. Family members of a victim visit the Pentagon Memorial
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters Family members of a victim visit the Pentagon Memorial on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2023. A member of the military attends services at the National September 11 Memorial in New York
Kena Betancur | Afp | Getty Images A member of the military attends services at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York before the ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, on Sept. 11, 2023. New York firefighters observe a moment of silence
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters Firefighters from Hook and Ladder 24 Engine 1 fire station in New York City observe a moment of silence on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sept. 11, 2023. First responders hold a U.S. flag during the bell-ringing ceremony at ground zero
Andrew Kelly | Reuters First responders hold a U.S. flag during the bell-ringing ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, Sept. 11, 2023. Mayor Eric Adams and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the remembrance ceremony in New York
Bryan R. Smith | Afp | Getty Images New York Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attend a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2023. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the ceremony
Andrew Kelly | Reuters Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, attends the ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Visitors stroll through the national park grounds in Shanksville PA
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images News | Getty Images Visitors stroll through the national park grounds during a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2023 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A relative of one of the victims pays her respects at the Wall of Names commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images A relative of one of the victims pays her respects at the Wall of Names before a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2023 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. American flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument on the National Mall
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images American flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Sept. 11, 2023. Victim's names are seen in a program during a ceremony at the Pentagon
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images Victim's names are seen in a program during a ceremony observing the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2023.