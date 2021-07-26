Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

Budget Airline Ryanair Posts 273 Million Euro Loss as Covid Continues to Wreak Havoc

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC

Omar Marques | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • In comparison, the airline had posted a 185 million euro loss over the same period a year ago.
  • Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary expects traffic to pick up in the coming weeks.

LONDON — Low-cost airline Ryanair said Monday that it's still facing a "challenging" environment and that it might finish the fiscal year "somewhere between a small loss and breakeven" as Covid-19 restrictions linger.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Irish firm reported a 273 million euro ($322 million) loss for the period between April and June, as lockdowns meant most flights over the Easter period were canceled and with European nations being cautious over the easing of travel restrictions.

Money Report

Markets 14 mins ago

European Stocks Set for Lower Open as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

energy 50 mins ago

Action on Climate Change Can Provide a Shot in the Arm for the Global Economy, Economist Says

In comparison, the airline posted a 185 million euro loss over the same first-quarter period a year ago.

"Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement Monday.

At the same time, operating costs also increased, deteriorating the company's balance sheet. Over the year to June, costs rose by 116%, driven mostly by fuel, airport and route charges.

However, O'Leary expects traffic to pick up in the coming weeks.

"We expect traffic to rise from over 5 million in June to almost 9 million in July, and over 10 million in August, as long as there are no further Covid setbacks in Europe," he said.

However, the outlook is highly dependent on the pandemic and successful vaccination campaigns. According to Our World in Data, in the European Union 46% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In the U.K., that number is 54.4%.

Ryanair shares are up 42% from a year ago.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19politicsLondonEurope Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us