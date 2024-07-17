Money Report

Biden tests positive for Covid, cancels speech in Las Vegas

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Leah Millis | Reuters
  President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said.
  • The president, who was delivering speeches in Las Vegas, "is experiencing mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
  • Biden "will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the White House said.

The president, who was delivering speeches in Las Vegas, "is experiencing mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden "will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

"The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Biden boarded Air Force One in Las Vegas around 6:30 p.m. ET, the White House pool reported. The president did not appear to be wearing a mask as he boarded the plane.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks toward Air Force One, at Harry Reid international airportin Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 17, 2024.
Tom Brenner | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden walks toward Air Force One, at Harry Reid international airportin Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 17, 2024.

Biden's doctor said that the president came down with a runny nose and a "non-productive cough" on Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the physician said in a statement shared by the White House.

Biden's symptoms "remain mild," with a normal temperature and respiratory rate and a 97% pulse oximetry reading.

"The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid," the doctor said. "He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth."

The Biden campaign referred CNBC to the White House when asked for comment.

Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas, after an interview with Univision.

But Biden did not show up to the conference at his scheduled speaking time of 4:30 p.m. ET.

After 6 p.m. ET, UnidosUS President Janet Murguia announced to the crowd that Biden had tested positive for the virus.

"Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon," she said. "The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for Covid."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

