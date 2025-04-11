China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies

China has retaliated against the U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by raising its levies on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%, the finance ministry said.

Trump administration confirmed to CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports now effectively totals 145%.

China on Friday retaliated against U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by raising its levies on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%, the Chinese finance ministry said. s

"Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy," the ministry said in a statement, according to a CNBC translation.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"With tariff rates at the current level, there is no longer a market for U.S. goods imported into China," the statement noted, adding that "if the U.S. government continues to increase tariffs on China, Beijing will ignore."

The Trump administration confirmed to CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports now effectively totals 145%. Trump's latest executive order boosted reciprocal tariffs on Beijing to 125%, stacked on top of a combined 20% fentanyl-related tariff imposed in February and March.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Despite the latest escalation, a spokesperson of China's commerce ministry reiterated in a separate statement Friday that Beijing is open to negotiate with the U.S. on an equal footing.

Hopes for a U.S.-China deal to resolve trade tensions have faded fast as Beijing has been hitting back in the last week with tit-for-tat duties on American goods and wide-ranging restrictions on U.S. businesses.

"It's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business on Wednesday after China's raised tariffs to 84%.

"They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them," Bessent said.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday cut its China GDP forecast to 4% given the drag from U.S. trade tensions and slower global growth.

While Chinese exports to the U.S. only account for about 3 percentage points of China's total GDP, there's still a significant impact on employment, Goldman Sachs analysts said. They estimate around 10 million to 20 million workers in China are involved with U.S.-bound export businesses.

China on Friday reiterated that it will continue to "resolutely counter-attack and fight to the end" if the U.S. continues to infringe on China's interests.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.