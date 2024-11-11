Is the stock market open today on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 every year when the nation's service members are honored.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, but not everything is closed. Some businesses are open on the holiday while others close.

The stock market is open on Veterans Day.

What's open and closed on Veterans Day?

Banks, post offices and many government offices are closed on Veterans Day.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

Here's what to know about the stock market on Veterans Day.

The stock market is open on Veterans Day. It is not a holiday observed by the NYSE. The bond markets will be closed, according to IBD.

What holidays are observed by the stock markets?

The stock markets are closed for: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Washington's Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Veterans Day is not a holiday observed by the stock market.

Are schools in session for Veterans Day?

It depends on the school district. Many are closed for Veterans Day. New York City public schools will be closed for Veterans Day. The Los Angeles Unified School District is also closed for Veterans Day. Chicago Public Schools are in session for Veterans Day.

Is there mail delivery on Veterans Day?

There is no mail delivery on Veterans Day.

Are post offices closed on Veterans Day?

Post offices are closed on Veterans Day in honor of the federal holiday.

Are companies and stores open on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day closures for stores and companies depends on the individual business. Some will be open and some closed.

What's closed on Veterans Day in New York City?

In New York City, all government offices are closed on Veterans Day, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), city and state courts, Social Security offices and post offices.