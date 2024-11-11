Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?: Here's what to know

Veterans Day is a day to honor all who served the United States of America in the military and to thank the heroes for their service to the country.

Some businesses are open on the holiday while others close.

So is Veterans Day considered a federal holiday?

The answer is yes, Veterans Day is a federal holiday and one of the holidays established by law, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

What are the federal holidays?

The federal holidays are:

New Year's Day (January 1)

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)

Washington's Birthday (Third Monday in February)

Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)

Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (First Monday in September)

Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)

Veterans Day (November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Is there mail delivery on Veterans Day?

There is no mail delivery on Veterans Day.

Are post offices closed on Veterans Day?

Post offices are closed on Veterans Day in honor of the federal holiday.

What's closed on Veterans Day in New York City?

In New York City, all government offices are closed on Veterans Day, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), city and state courts, Social Security offices and post offices.