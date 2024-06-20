New Jersey

Boil water advisory issued for sections of Clifton, Paterson

By NBC New York Staff

The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) issued a boil water advisory for parts of Clifton and Paterson in northern New Jersey because of a water main break.

PVWC said the advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

The areas impacted are:

  • Clifton/Paterson: Lakeview Ave from Maryland Ave to E 3rd St
  • Clifton/Paterson: Marshall Street / Kuller Rd
  • Clifton: Route 46 (Piaget Ave)
  • Paterson: 21st Ave going east to E 26th St

Residents and businesses affected by the advisory must:

  • Boil water before all use.
  • Use alternate water sources, like bottled water, if boiling is not possible.
PVWC crews are actively working to address the issue and restore normal water service.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work safely and diligently to make necessary repairs," PVWC said.

