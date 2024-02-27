2 indicted after string of burglaries and fires at PSEG substations on Long Island: DA

Two men are facing charges after a string of burglaries at businesses and multiple fires at PSEG substations on Long Island, according to the district attorney.

Frank Costa and Jon Pucci burglarized nine businesses and set fires at three PSEG substations between Aug. 20, 2023, and Feb. 9, 2024, Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said Tuesday. He said both men started the first with the aim being to cause power outages nearby, distracting law enforcement enough for the dastardly duo to pull off the heists.

They first targeted the PSEG substation along Nesconset Highway in Setauket on Aug. 20, and just under a month later, set a fire at the substation on Middle County Road in Centereach on Sept. 16, the DA's office said. The third fire was allegedly sparked at the Medford/Yaphank substation on Manor Road on Feb. 5.

As for the burglaries, Costa and Pucci targeted gas stations starting in December, hitting a USA Gas in Middle Island, a BP station in Ride, and a Gulf station in Smithtown throughout the month, according to an investigation.

In January, the pair started hitting some other small businesses, including the Ideal Food Basket in Port Jefferson and the DJM Laundromat in Coram, both on Jan.12, Tierney said. Twolve days later, they allegedly burglarized the Back Country Deli in Yaphank, and less than a week later, hit the Kings Park Car Care in on Main Street.

The final spot was hit on Feb. 9, when the Shell gas station on Middle Country Road in Ridge was targeted, the investigation found.

"These alleged criminal acts have not only caused extensive damage, but have also put the lives of Suffolk County residents and first responders at risk," said Tierney.

Costa, 54, and Pucci, 29, face burglary, attempted burglary, arson, weapon possession, possessing stolen property and more charges as a result, the DA's office said. Costa was arraigned Tuesday and was ordered held on bond. He is due back in court on March 19, and is represented by Roger Rothman.

Pucci's case is still pending. He is expected to be back in court on March 12 and is being represented by Pierre Brazile.