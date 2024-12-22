NYPD commissioner boots Internal Affairs chief amid sexual harassment probe

The shake-ups among top NYPD leadership continued Saturday as Commissioner Jessica Tisch removed the head of the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

The ousting of Chief of Internal Affairs Miguel Iglesias came just one day after Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey submitted his resignation before being accused of trading substantial overtime approvals for sexual favors. Maddrey denies these allegations.

Tisch on Saturday announced the removal of Iglesias, who would be replaced by Edward Thompson, a 38-year veteran of the police department who has worked in the Internal Affairs Bureau.

“Above all else, the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau must always be dedicated to preserving integrity and rooting out corruption in all its forms,” Tisch said in a statement circulated late Saturday. “It is an essential function that is crucial to maintaining honor and nobility in the profession and preserving public trust. Chief Thompson is up to the task.”

The reason for Iglesias' departure was not clear, but Tisch's announcement noted he was "relieved of his command" before the former chief declared his intention to retire.

The shake-up at the top of the bureau comes at a busy time for Internal Affairs. The office is looking into allegations Maddrey demanded sex from a subordinate.

A spokesperson for the department declined to comment on the allegations against Maddrey other than to say it “takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter.”

The allegations against Maddrey are also being investigated by the offices of the Manhattan district attorney, the Department of Justice and the Southern District of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams reacted to the allegations on Saturday, saying they were "extremely concerning and alarming."

“The police commissioner is doing a full review of all personnel, but she’s also doing a full review of this issue," Adams told press at an unrelated event in Brooklyn.

“I have a great deal of faith and the city has a great deal of faith in Police Commissioner Tisch, she’s conducting her review internally, and we’ll make the determination on how we’re moving forward with these allegations.”