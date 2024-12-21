Highest-ranking NYPD officer resigns suddenly, interim replacement named

The New York City Police Department has confirmed a shake-up at the top of the department following the Friday night departure of its highest-ranking uniformed officer.

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigned suddenly and was replaced by Chief of Patrol John Chell, Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed in a statement. Chell was named interim chief of department.

In Chell's place, Tisch announced that Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera will assume the chief of patrol post.

“The NYPD works tirelessly to protect New Yorkers, and these roles are critical to keeping our communities safe,” Tisch said. “The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the NYPD, the chief of department is tasked with overseeing the department's "crime-fighting strategies, quality of life initiatives, and operational plans."

Tisch's statement did not mention Maddrey by name.

Maddrey served two years as chief of department. In that time, he worked under four different police commissioners. Former Commissioner Keechant Sewell appointed Maddrey in December 2022 -- she was preceded by Eddie Caban, Tom Donlon and Tisch, who has been on the job for less than a month.

A request for comment from Maddrey's representatives was not immediately returned on Saturday morning.