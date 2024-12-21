NYPD

Highest-ranking NYPD officer resigns suddenly, interim replacement named

John Chell has been named interim chief of department for the NYPD following Jeffrey Maddrey's sudden departure

By Melissa Russo

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey speaks during NYPD (New York Police Department) announcement of deployment of innovative technologies on Times Square. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The New York City Police Department has confirmed a shake-up at the top of the department following the Friday night departure of its highest-ranking uniformed officer.

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigned suddenly and was replaced by Chief of Patrol John Chell, Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed in a statement. Chell was named interim chief of department.

In Chell's place, Tisch announced that Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera will assume the chief of patrol post.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

“The NYPD works tirelessly to protect New Yorkers, and these roles are critical to keeping our communities safe,” Tisch said. “The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the NYPD, the chief of department is tasked with overseeing the department's "crime-fighting strategies, quality of life initiatives, and operational plans."

Tisch's statement did not mention Maddrey by name.

Maddrey served two years as chief of department. In that time, he worked under four different police commissioners. Former Commissioner Keechant Sewell appointed Maddrey in December 2022 -- she was preceded by Eddie Caban, Tom Donlon and Tisch, who has been on the job for less than a month.

News

nyc weather 3 hours ago

New York City sees accumulating snowfall on first official day of winter

nyc weather 2 hours ago

Town-by-town snow totals: How much did NYC, NJ get Saturday?

A request for comment from Maddrey's representatives was not immediately returned on Saturday morning.

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us