NYC opens applications for e-bike trade-in program for food delivery workers

The New York City Department of Transportation is officially accepting applications for its E-Bike Trade-In Program which looks to take uncertified e-bikes and mopeds, as well as their batteries, off the streets and borough homes.

This first-of-its-kind program will allow eligible food delivery workers who trade in an uncertified electric bike, an uncertified electric moped, or a gas-powered moped that cannot be legally registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles in exchange for a a new UL-certified e-bike with a spare UL-certified battery.

The purpose of the program is to enhance public safety by reducing the fire risks posed by uncertified lithium-ion batteries.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

In order to be eligible for the trade-in, applicants must be a food delivery worker who:

has earned a minimum of $1,500 in 2024 as a food delivery worker;

live in one of the five New York City boroughs (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Staten Island);

are at least 18 years of age; and

own and use one of the eligible transportation devices to complete their food deliveries.

The devices eligible for trade include:

A non-UL-certified e-bike with its battery, including spare batteries, and battery charger;

A non-UL-certified e-moped with its battery, including spare batteries, and battery charger; or

A moped that cannot be registered with the DMV and lacks a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

If selected, participants will be able to trade in one eligible device and its associated batteries for a new e-bike with a spare battery.

There is no cost to participate in the program. However, the supply is limited. If the number of eligible applicants is greater than the number of available e-bikes, NYC DOT will select program participants through a lottery.

TO APPLY:

Delivery workers interested in participating in the program must complete an application and upload the necessary documents. (Click here for the application.)

The application period opens on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. and closes on Feb.17 at 9 p.m.

QUESTIONS?

If applicants have any questions, the NYC DOT asks them to contact NYC DOT online with their questions or call 212-839-7100. If you have a language preference, please include that in the email.