Bus rider maimed by blown NJ Transit tire at Port Authority, sources say

Sources said he was waiting for a bus when one of the rear tires blew

By Pei-Sze Cheng

A 22-year-old man suffered severe lacerations to his legs and lower stomach when the tire of an NJ Transit bus blew out at Port Authority, shattering glass in the gate area, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

The victim appeared bloodied on the ground after the 6 p.m. incident Wednesday. He had a cut to his head, as well. Sources said he was waiting for a bus when one of the rear tires blew. It's not clear what caused the accident.

No update on the man's condition was immediately available Thursday.

A second person had a small cut to the hand and refused medical treatment at the scene.

NJ Transit confirmed the incident in a statement. It described the man's injury as non-life-threatening. The bus had been about to depart for Broadway Bus Terminal in Paterson when it happened.

Earlier in the week, a freak accident involving an NJ Transit train killed a woman and hurt nearly two dozen people in South Jersey.

