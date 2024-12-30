New Year's Eve in Times Square: no umbrellas and more rules for celebrating

The New Year's Eve weather forecast calls for showers on Tuesday night -- but anyone ringing in the new year in Times Square won't be allowed to bring along an umbrella.

Thousands of people will pack into Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight to witness the iconic moment.

If you're one of those revelers, there are a number of things to be aware of before commuting over to the "crossroads of the world."

The celebration is free and open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis; there are no tickets needed to attend.

When you get to Times Square, the best access points to reach the viewing areas are at 49th Street, 52nd Street and 56th Street, all from 6th and 8th avenues.

Here's the list of items not permitted Tuesday night:

Backpacks

Large bags

Umbrellas

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

Picnic blankets

Large coolers

Alcohol

Traveling around Manhattan by car?

The NYPD has released its street closures to ring in the new year. On-street parking will be extremely limited in midtown Manhattan throughout the day on Tuesday, and people are advised to take mass transit.

The Times Square website provides the best subway station to use to arrive on Tuesday.

And maybe most important to know -- there are NO portable restrooms in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebration. Plan ahead!

Fun facts about the New Year's Eve ball drop

To impress your guests, here's some fun facts about the famous New Year's Eve tradition, according to the official Times Square website.