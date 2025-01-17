New Jersey

SUV partially swallowed by sinkhole after NJ water main break

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large sinkhole stemming from a water main break in New Jersey partially swallowed an SUV on Friday morning leading to a rescue, according to local officials.

A water main in Wayne, owned by the local water commission, broke Thursday night, which opened up a sinkhole on Demarest Drive just off West Belt Highway. Two vehicles ended up driving through the flooded street and into the sinkhole. First, a tractor-trailer got caught in the sinkhole and needed to be towed out, the Wayne Township Fire Department said.

After the tractor-trailer, an SUV went through the sinkhole and an aerial ladder was needed to rescue the driver and remove the vehicle.

No residents were impacted by the break and everyone in the area has water service, according to fire officials.

Officials expected it will take a week to repair the main and the roadway.

