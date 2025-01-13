NJ bank manager faces charges in $70,000 theft: BCPO

A New Jersey bank manager is facing charges of theft by deception after allegedly stealing around $70,000 from cash boxes in the bank where she worked, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Amira White, 43 and of Belleville, was charged with two counts of theft by deception in the third degree following a months-long investigation, prosecutors said.

In March 2024, the Financial Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office was contacted regarding an alleged theft of customer funds at a Bergen County bank. A subsequent investigation revealed that White, a bank manager, stole $54,648 from cash boxes located at the bank where she worked her. She also withdrew around $15,000 from a customer’s account and placed those funds into her own cash box balance in an attempt to hide the theft.

Attorney information for White was not immediately known.