New Jersey

Multiple people found dead in Jersey City apartment

There was no immediate word on the ages of the Hutton Street victims, but Mayor Steven Fulop said two children were among them

By Romney Smith and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were found dead in an apartment in Jersey City, authorities said early Thursday, though few details were immediately available on the circumstances or the victims.

Prosecutors in Hudson County confirmed the investigation on Hutton Street overnight. The probe appeared focused on a bottom-floor apartment, where shattered glass littered the outside sidewalk.

They described it as a domestic violence situation.

The victims were believed to be part of a family. Those who knew them flocked to the scene and grew emotional.

There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, or whether authorities had any leads on a potential suspect or suspects. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a post on X that it appeared a man allegedly killed a woman and two children before trying to take his own life. He was said to be in custody early Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

