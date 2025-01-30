Multiple people found dead in Jersey City apartment

Multiple people were found dead in an apartment in Jersey City, authorities said early Thursday, though few details were immediately available on the circumstances or the victims.

Prosecutors in Hudson County confirmed the investigation on Hutton Street overnight. The probe appeared focused on a bottom-floor apartment, where shattered glass littered the outside sidewalk.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating multiple deaths at a residence on Hutton Street. More to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) January 30, 2025

They described it as a domestic violence situation.

The victims were believed to be part of a family. Those who knew them flocked to the scene and grew emotional.

There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, or whether authorities had any leads on a potential suspect or suspects. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a post on X that it appeared a man allegedly killed a woman and two children before trying to take his own life. He was said to be in custody early Thursday.

This was a terrible triple homicide that occurred last night related to domestic violence. Woman and two children aged 5 and 9 deceased and then the male actor tried to stab himself. The man is in custody right now. We have chaplains and social workers in the neighborhood to work… https://t.co/pg0wN0Domu — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) January 30, 2025

The investigation is ongoing.