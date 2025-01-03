Victim beaten outside PATH Exchange Place station in Jersey City

A man is in custody accused of beating a person outside the Exchange Place PATH station in Jersey City.

The Port Authority said 35-year-old Michael Anthony Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking someone outside the PATH station on Dec. 28 just after 6 p.m.

The alleged assault occurred outside the station on Jersey City property.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Perez was taken into custody and transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.