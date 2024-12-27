Edison residents contend with water main break impact, boil water advisory

Residents in Edison Township continue to be without water as crews work to repair a broken water main break that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The 20-inch water main break occurred Tuesday night at Woodbridge Avenue and M Lane, sending water spilling into his neighborhood.

Crews have been working around the clock in the cold to make repairs, but the work continues as of Friday afternoon.

Some residents have been unable to shower, flush their toilets or even make a cup of coffee.

"I don’t…try to not use the bathroom. Ya know? Because everyone wants to use their bathroom and now they can’t so you gotta be consuming wise," Edison resident Andrew Bencivenga told News 4.

The mayor of Edison, Sam Joshi, said the blame for the water main break falls on aging infrastructure and freezing temperatures. He said crews are working to install an insertion valve to stem the flow of water from the broken pipe.

“It’s going to curtail even more water but it will allow us to actually fix the water main break," Joshi said at a press conference.

A boil water advisory is in place until further notice.

The town is making public restrooms available at:

the town's Minnie B Veal Community Center at 1070 Grove Avenue until 4 p.m. on Friday

The Edison Senior Center at 2963 Woodbridge Avenue until 4 p.m. on Friday

Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 3117 at 53 National Road until 5 p.m. Friday.

Herbert Hoover Middle School at 174 Jackson Avenue and James Monroe Elementary School at 7 Sharp Road

Showers are available at the Jewish Community Center at 1775 Oak Tree Road throughout the weekend. The phone number at the center is 732-494-3232.

Bottled water is available at Firehouse #1 at 25 Plainfield Ave and Firehouse #1 at 1997 Route 2. Residents can access gallons of water until further notice but will be required to show a valid ID.