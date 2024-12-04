Man shot in Midtown as police search for gunman

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said the man was shot in the chest at 1335 Ave of the Americas, near the New York Hilton hotel.

The 50-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, sources tell NBC New York.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. and a heavy police presence could be seen on the surrounding streets.

Police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.