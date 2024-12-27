Bryant Park

Emergency crews respond to fire at Bryant Park Winter Village holiday market

It's unclear what led to the fire or if it will affect the holiday market's operations on Friday

By NBC New York Staff

A fire at the Bryant Park Winter Village in Manhattan led to a large emergency response Friday morning.

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy flames in Bryant Park around 9:30 a.m. Chopper 4 was over the scene as firefighters could be seen spraying the area with water.

The city's emergency management department warned commuters to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

The shops at the Winter Village are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. It's unclear if the fire will impact today's schedule.

Chopper 4
Chopper 4

NBC New York has reached out to Bryant Park for comment.

The fire comes about 10 days after a fire at the Herald Square holiday market damaged a number of vendor booths. The market was able to reopen but 18 vendors most impacted by the fire will not return for this holiday season, according to a spokesperson.

