New York City holiday market reopens following ‘devastating' fire

A holiday market in New York City has reopened following a fire that destroyed a number of booths earlier in the week.

The Herald Holiday Market by Urbanspace reopened, but 18 vendors most impacted by the fire will not return for this holiday season, according to a spokesperson.

The fire broke out at the holiday market in Herald Square, off Broadway between 35th and 36th streets, around 4 a.m. Monday, according to fire officials. A row of booths in the northern section were destroyed by the fire, leaving charred remnants at the market that opened just 10 days before, on Dec. 6.

About five dozen fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene near the Macy's flagship store, a popular destination around the holidays. A firefighter suffered serious injuries and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, the FDNY said, but was expected to recover.

On Tuesday, FDNY fire marshals determined that the fire was accidental, having been started by electrical wiring.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. In all, 18 booths were impacted — each of which have insurance to cover what was lost, but the shop owners are still trying to process what happened.

The market is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The market runs through Jan. 3.