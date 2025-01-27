NY state trooper who claimed he was shot, his parents surrender in criminal probe

A New York State police trooper, his father and mother have all surrendered to authorities to face charges in connection with last October's incident where the trooper allegedly falsely claimed he was shot while trying to help a stranded driver on Long Island's Southern State Parkway, officials said Monday.

Specific charges against Thomas Mascia and his family weren't clear. They are expected to face a Nassau County judge later Monday. Mascia was suspended without pay last year after investigators questioned his story that he had been shot in the leg by a suspect on the highway. He was wounded, but treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators say the narrative didn't unfold as Mascia claimed it did. Police at the time said there was no video footage of the incident because the trooper’s body camera was not activated. The camera activates automatically when the lights on a patrol car's roof are fully turned on; Mascia reported only turning on the rear lights of the bar.

As part of an investigation last year, they conducted a search at Mascia's family's home during which they found a large sum of cash and weapons. They didn't elaborate on the seizures.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia is on the road to recovery, getting released from the hospital Friday, days after he was shot along the Southern State Parkway while authorities said he was trying to help what he thought was a driver in need. It comes as the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

Mascia’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, previously said his client was assisting with the investigation. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the surrender Monday.