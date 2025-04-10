New York is a city on the go, but sometimes it can be tough to find a place to go.

As a result, the city council is considering a plan Thursday to expand access to public bathrooms across New York City. If passed, the bill would call for a strategic planning process and the creation of 1,000 more public bathrooms bringing it from its current number of 1,100 to 2,120.

"I definitely think we need more bathrooms," said runner George Tlatelpa. "You're in a rush and you need one, sometimes there are places but there are so many people."

Finding a bathroom isn't only tough for residents, but can be even more challenging for tourists who aren't familiar with the city.

According to a recent study, New York City has one public restroom for every 7,800 people. The study also show 40% of the sites had garbage on the floor and 25% were deemed unsanitary or hazardous, which could lead to health and safety issues.

The NYC Parks Department pushed back on the study and said the city only looked at 15% of the 700 restrooms they operate.

If the bill passes, more bathrooms will be on the way, but it will take a while to get them all fully up and running. The project would wrap in the year 2035.

"On the downside, it would be an expensive project, but on the other hand, delivery drivers, pregnant women who need bathrooms so it would be nice," said resident Stephen Rosenthal.