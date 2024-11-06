Criminal investigation launched in case of NY state trooper who said he was shot

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation, along with their internal one, in the case of a now-suspended New York State trooper who said he was shot by a suspect on Long Island's Southern State Parkway last week.

State Police stressed at a press conference Wednesday that both investigations into trooper Thomas Mascia was "far from over," saying there are a number of questions that need answering. But they have reason to believe "the incident did not occur the way it was reported," officials said.

Sources familiar with the investigation say they are looking into whether Mascia shot himself in the leg, as opposed to what was reported. A state police spokesperson confirmed he had been suspended without pay because he was found to be in violation of State Police rules and standards. They did not elaborate on the substance of the violation.

His duty weapon, his shield and his ID have been confiscated.

Earlier this week, sources with knowledge of the situation said a large sum of cash and weapons were seized during a search warrant executed at his home. State Police referenced that search at Wednesday's briefing, though declined to give additional information about the warrant or what evidence was seized.

Officials say they are no longer looking for the black sedan Mascia described as having been involved, nor are they looking for additional persons of interest. They continue to work closely with the Nassau County district attorney's office, the troop commander said, to assess the evidence and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators had initially put out a $10,000 reward for information in Mascia's shooting. Mascia was patrolling shortly before midnight last Wednesday on the westbound highway near Exit 17 in West Hempstead — about a mile from his parents' home — when he said he saw a black sedan parked illegally in the road's median.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia is on the road to recovery, getting released from the hospital Friday, days after he was shot along the Southern State Parkway while authorities said he was trying to help what he thought was a driver in need. It comes as the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

State Police had said Mascia said he was looking to help what may have been a stranded motorist, so the 27-year-old pulled up behind the vehicle, noted the license plate and got out of his cruiser. As he approached the back of the black sedan, investigators said, the trooper heard a series of shots and realized he had been wounded in the leg.

Mascia retreated for cover behind his vehicle as the purported shooter drove off. He was later able to tend to his wounds, applying a tourniquet before being taken to a hospital. The incident was not captured on body camera.

The five-year state police veteran is expected to make a full recovery.

Police at the time said there was no video footage of the incident because the trooper’s body camera was not activated. The camera activates automatically when the lights on a patrol car's roof are fully turned on; Mascia reported only turning on the rear lights of the bar.

A 27-year-old state trooper was shot in the leg while approaching a vehicle in the Long Island's Southern State Parkway. Officials announced a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect who escape in a vehicle with a temporary New Jersey license plate. The state trooper's injuries were described as non life-threatening. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

Mascia didn’t respond to phone messages seeking comment earlier this week, and a lawyer representing him also didn't respond to an email. The New York State Police Benevolent Association, a union representing state troopers, said it is not involved in the investigation but is monitoring the situation.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Cop Shot, a New York City group, offered a total of $15,000 in rewards for information about the shooting.