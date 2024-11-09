Long Island man gets 40-to-life for shooting ex-fiancée to death in parking garage

A Long Island man was sentenced and could spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting his former fiancée to death inside a parking garage at the medical facility where she worked, according to the district attorney.

Quay Hines will spend 40 years to life in prison for the deadly March 2022 shooting of Amelia Laguerre in New Hyde Park, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Friday. It comes after the 33-year-old was convicted in September on second-degree murder and weapon possession charges.

"Quay Sean Hines was obsessed with his former fiancée Amelia Laguerre and her desire to move on with her life and leave their relationship in the past. This defendant refused to be rejected, so he killed Amelia by shooting her nine times,” said DA Donnelly. "He destroyed a family and ripped a young mother from her child. He gunned her down because of his selfishness and his ego. And for that horrific brutality, this defendant should spend the rest of his life in prison."

It was just after 4 p.m. on March 31, 2022, when Laguerre went into the underground parking garage for the medical office building where she worked on Marcus Avenue. Armed with a gun, Hines fired repeatedly at Laguerre, striking her nine times.

Hines immediately took off afterward. Employees for Northwell Health provided medical attention immediately after at the scene in an effort to save her life.

Laguerre, 33, was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she was pronounced dead.

Just over a week later, Hines was arrested.