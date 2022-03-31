Long Island Health Care Worker Shot and Killed in Parking Garage

A Long Island health care worker was shot and killed inside a parking garage near the facility where she worked, her employer said in a statement.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman who has not yet been identified, was shot multiple times in the underground parking structure on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park just after 6 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

The publicly accessible garage is adjacent to physician offices and specialty care practices, said a spokesperson for Northwell Health, where the woman was a staff member.

Other Northwell employees provided medical attention immediately after at the scene in an effort to save her life. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Northwell Health said, referring all other questions to Nassau County police.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Nassau police said that a man was seen running away from the scene, heading west on Union Turnpike. It was unclear what led up to the shooting, or if the victim knew the attacker.

Nassau Police have released very few details, but it appears not arrests have been made.

Northwell Health said that it was providing counseling services to some of their staff as colleagues mourn the violent death of their coworker.