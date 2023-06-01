JFK Airport Warehouse Previously Used for USPS Overflow Being Prepped to House Migrants

Another New York City building is being converted into an adult migrant shelter, though this one isn't likely to disturb any neighbors who live in the area.

That's because there aren't any.

In the shadow of JFK Airport, on a desolate stretch behind barbed wire, is Building 197 — a sprawling warehouse that is being prepared as the next home for new asylum seekers, according to city hall. It could soon house as many as 1,000 migrants.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The massive structure used to be an overflow facility for the U.S. Postal Service. On Thursday, white trailers with showers and bathrooms could be seen lining one side of the building.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier in the week that it was one of many locations being analyzed across the state.

“We’re looking at space at JFK, at a hangar there, waiting for federal approval," Hochul said previously. "So we’ve been very focused on just surveying all the state assets that would include SUNY dorms, shuttered psychiatric centers and anywhere we can find space to help take some of the burden off New York City and their shelter system."

Mayor Eric Adams for months has said the burden placed on the city is too big, as 72,000 migrants and counting have come to the city thus far over the past year. It has cost the city and taxpayers more than $4.3 billion, according to estimates. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander on Thursday asked the city to come up with more cash to cover migrant legal services, outreach, case management and access to clinics.

"Spending that 70 million will save several hundred million in the future," said Lander.

The newest state-run migrant center in NYC opened in Harlem on 110th Street, overlooking Central Park. It was the old Lincoln Correctional Facility, but now 40 single men will be living there temporarily. Gov. Hochul said it will house 500 in all, as she continues to push Washington for more support.

"My main priority is making sure they’re safe, but also getting the federal government to help us with the expense, with work authorizations," she said. "I have so may employers and farmers in desperate need of good workers, these people came here for work."

Asylum seekers started arriving today at a former prison in Harlem. Erica Byfield reports.

Hundreds of cots have been set up at the former jail facility, while big shipments of food were brought in and contractors and electricians worked to get the building suitable.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams said the city is grateful for the state's partnership in helping secure the JFK warehouse. But as has been seen before, there is pushback against the plan.

"While I am glad that this isn’t another hotel in the middle of a neighborhood like we’ve seen elsewhere. I — and many of my constituents — would prefer if we didn’t open any new shelter facilities at all," said NYC Councilmember Joann Ariola, of nearby Ozone Park, in a statement. "I think we need to really address this problem at the root and eliminate NYC’s status as a right to shelter city once and for all."

According to City Hall, the state is just waiting on approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before the shelter at the warehouse can be opened up. Neither the city nor the state shared any further details about the location, or a timeline for when it could be functional.