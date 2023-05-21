Suffolk County Joins Suburbs Fighting NYC Migrant Relocation; Protesters Condemn ‘Hypocrisy'

Suffolk County officials announced their intention to prevent New York City from potentially sending hundreds of migrants seeking asylum to the Long Island community.

The ballooning migrant crisis has overwhelmed the city's existing capabilities, forcing the takeover of old hotels and school facilities to house the thousands transported north from the border. In recent weeks, the Adams administration has sought the help of neighboring suburbs to aid the housing problem.

After dramatic pushback and fiery words between NYC leaders and officials in Hudson Valley, the Suffolk County Legislature held a press conference on Sunday declaring potential legal action to stop the city from busing any migrants out to the county. No officials plan have been announced by Adams or the city.

"We're watching humanitarian crisis spin out of control due to the complete incompetence of the Biden administration and the Hochul administration," Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey said. "The residents of Suffolk County should not have to shoulder the burden of the failed policies of the Biden and Hochul administrations."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The elected leaders said without intervention from the county executive, they will be forced to pursue hiring legal counsel to try and stop NYC from using hotels and motels in the county.

"I want to be this is not an anti-immigration stance," McCaffrey started saying, and was met by a thunderous outcry from a group of protesters attending the morning briefing. He and other officials were repeatedly met by chants of "no hate, no fear -- immigrants are welcome here."

The remaining minutes of the press conference were repeatedly interrupted by people furious with the leaders' decision to announce such plans, and to do so "undercover on a sunday when people are at church," as one outspoken protester put it.

McCaffrey told reporters the county legislature had not reached out to anyone in the Adams administration, and city outreach had reportedly only been made to potential hotels and motels inquiring about occupancy.

"We're only taking questions from the press," he shouted over angry protesters.

Suffolk joins a number of counties in the Hudson Valley, including Orange and Rockland, in opposition of the city's efforts to stretch the ongoing crisis beyond the boroughs borders. The latter counties have declared states of emergency to try and block the NYC move.

It comes as an expected 15 buses arrived in the city over the weekend, bringing incoming migrants to the Roosevelt Hotel, which was recently converted to a welcome center. The old iconic hotel was reopened Friday and will serve the city as a hub for migrant resources and housing going forward.

Myles Miller reporting on Roosevelt hotel to be arrival center for asylum seekers