Asylum Seekers Being Forced to Come to NYC From Texas, Mayor Says

What to Know New York City says its shelter system is buckling under an influx of asylum-seeking migrants being sent from border states, though critics say the shelter system's problems are more complex

After a war of words between Texas and NYC officials, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said August 5 his state would start bussing asylum seekers here directly; the first bus arrived that morning

New York City's right-to-shelter laws obligate the city to care for the migrants - even though many are being sent to the city with erroneous paperwork that sends them to the wrong locations

Asylum seekers in Texas are being forced to get on buses to New York City even if they intend to go elsewhere, putting further pressure on the city's social safety net, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

Adams has been in a war of words with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott since July 19, when the mayor first accused the governor of dumping migrants in the city. Abbott denied it at the time but reversed course on Friday and said Texas would now bus asylum seekers straight here.

"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas," Adams said in a news conference at the Port Authority Bus Terminal that coincided with the arrival of another bus from the border state. The mayor said some of the families on the bus did not intend to come to New York and were effectively misled into getting on buses to the city.

"We're finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations and they were not allowed to do so. They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so," the mayor said.

Adams also criticized Texas for failing to provide any coordinating information to New York City, like when the buses were coming, how many people were on them or where they intended to go. The mayor said the city has heard rumors that some people are getting off the buses early and potentially taking it on themselves to find their way around NYC.

In the case of Sunday's bus, he said, about 14 people were aboard when it arrived at bus terminal, less than half of what they city was expecting.

Because New York City has right-to-shelter laws, the city has an obligated to care for those migrants, no matter how they arrive or in what numbers. While critics say the shelter system is struggling for complex reasons that go far beyond the migrant situation, the mayor nonetheless has zeroed in on this issue and repeatedly called for more federal assistance.

On Sunday, taxis lined up near the Port Authority Bus Terminal bearing signs that said "Solidarity Forever," waiting to give migrants coming off that bus from Texas free rides to shelters and elsewhere. One cab driver said their union received a request from the city asking them to help out.

"We are all immigrants," cab driver Mohammad Haque said. "We are all, we come from different countries, different backgrounds. This New York City is open for everyone."

Yet while the shelter system struggles to handle the new arrivals, part of the problem is also where those new arrivals are going in the first place. As News 4 has reported in recent days, perhaps hundreds of people came to New York City in recent weeks with paperwork bearing erroneous or outright bogus addresses and phone numbers, directing them to shelter that didn't exist and leaving them wandering the streets.

Federal authorities insist the migrants are themselves providing those bad addresses; aid groups adamantly deny that and say it's federal agents and officers giving people that misdirection.

In at least one case now under investigation by federal officials, an asylum seeker was sent to New York City with paperwork that bore a fake address, and the officer signed the papers with what appeared to be a hand-drawn emoji of a face sticking its tongue out.

Gary Jenkins, New York City's commissioner of social services, said on July 28 that his department was not aware migrants were coming to the city with erroneous paperwork in such numbers until News 4 asked him about it.

In the meantime, the city's daily shelter census is lately running over 50,000 people a day, which is about 10% higher than it typically was in the early part of the year.

Adams said those from Sunday morning's bus who want to stay in NYC are being taken to appropriate shelter intakes, while those who want to go elsewhere are getting help from aid groups to try and make their way there.