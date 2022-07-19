Asylum Seekers Flooding NYC Shelters, Mayor Says, Calling on Feds for Help

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday demanded the federal government help pay for what he said was a wave of asylum seekers pouring into the city, claiming its safety net was being strained by busloads of people coming from border states and elsewhere.

Adams' comments echo those of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who took to national TV Sunday morning to say her city's homeless shelters were filling up because of buses being sent en masse to the city from Texas and Arizona.

But as opposed to D.C., the problem in New York City is exacerbated by its "right to shelter" mandate, which means any homeless asylum seeker who comes to town, by any means, has to be put in a bed somewhere.

"Currently, New York City is experiencing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions. In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in other cases, it appears that individuals are being sent by the federal government," Adams said in a statement, adding that more than 2,800 asylum seekers had entered the shelter system in recent weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the New York City Department of Homeless Services, there were 28,885 individuals classed as a member of a "family with children" in the shelter system as of Sunday. That's about 12% higher than the daily average in March, the last month for which such data are available, and also about 12% higher than this time last year.

To be sure, the issue may not be as simple as just asylum seekers filling the shelters, though. Local service providers say there are definitely more migrants in shelters, but the shelter bottlenecks may also be attributable in part to staffing issues and higher local demand in the face of rising evictions.

Adams said the city "needs additional federal resources immediately" and that it may struggle to provide basic services if they're not received.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said its agents had more than 200,000 "encounters" along the southern borders with attempted migrants during the month of June alone.