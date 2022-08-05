Texas Will Bus Migrants Straight to New York City, Escalating Crisis

What to Know Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state would start bussing border-crossing migrants directly to New York City as of Friday

Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been in a war of words for weeks about whether Texas was already doing that or not, and whose ultimate responsibility it should be to care for those migrants

Charity and aid groups say hundreds of migrants have already arrived in the city with inaccurate paperwork that sends them places where they can't get any aid

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday his state will now bus migrants directly to New York City, escalating a war of words with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and threatening the city's struggling shelter system.

"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a statement. "In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Abbott said the first bus was due to arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Friday morning.

On July 19, Adams released a statement claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona were sending thousands of asylum seekers on buses to New York City, which has right-to-shelter laws that obligate the city to care for those migrants.

Both states denied that, and said they were only bussing people to Washington D.C. in protest of the Biden Administration's immigration policies. That kicked off a heated weeks-long war of words between the two offices, in which New York City called on Texas to be more compassionate and Texas called on NYC and others to press the federal government to change its policies.

(Many of those being shipped to Washington have described worsening conditions, with shelters at capacity and some forced to sleep on the streets.)

Shelters in Crisis

Hundreds of migrants have already arrived in New York City in recent weeks, with government documents frequently directing them to addresses of office buildings or local charity headquarters that are not set up to receive them.

The government has subsequently been sending the migrants' mail to those same bad addresses, including hundreds of notices to appear in immigration court. Migrants can be deported if they fail to show up.

The problem is that those papers are often incorrect — for example, sending families to shelters that only accept women, or sending people to the corporate offices of charities rather than their actual service facilities.

In some cases, that has led to families sleeping on the streets, or in cars, for lack of a place to stay or information on the city's actual shelter intake site, PATH on East 151st in the Bronx.

The city's commissioner of social services, who oversees the shelter system, said last week he was not aware people were being sent here with bad paperwork until a News 4 inquiry.

In New York City's homeless shelters, migrant families have not received the proper help, which could violate a 2008 court settlement that requires the provision of proper shelter in the city. Melissa Russo reports.

As of Wednesday, NYC's shelter system had a total census of 50,286 people. That's about 10% more than the long-run average shelter population this fiscal year. That said, as advocates for the homeless point out, shelter populations typically do increase in the summer anyway.

Also, local attorneys who work with the homeless say the city's shelter system has been plagued by a lack of staff, a lack of space, heavy bureaucracy and increased local demand as evictions rise.