I-Team

After friends win legal battle, new lawsuit filed in Manhattan guardianship case

By Sarah Wallace

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a recent day, Paulette Kohler celebrated her 95th birthday in her rent-controlled Upper West Side apartment with friends. But the retired hairdresser, who has lived in her home for 70 years, is running out of money.

In March of 2022, Manhattan Judge Carol Sharpe ordered Kohler into a court-appointed guardianship against her will, and her documented wishes. At that time, she had $870,000 in her account.

The guardianship was overturned 16 months later. Kohler is now left with just over $27,000.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The court appointed the guardianship amid claims from the landlord of Kohler’s condo building that her best friend, Inga Eggerud, was being investigated by the FBI for financial elder abuse. The year before, Paulette, with no surviving family, had designated Eggerud, her longtime best friend, as power of attorney and beneficiary.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

There was never any documented evidence against Eggerud, who has worked for years as the housekeeper for a prominent NYC corporate executive, Barbara Goodstein.

"They were attacking me like I was the worst thing on the planet. All I ever wanted to do was to make sure Paulette could live out her final years in her home. I promised he that I would protect her," said Eggerud.

In Nov. 2023, New York’s Appellate Division ordered the guardianship reversed and reinstated Eggerud as power of attorney. The justices called the guardianship "improper."

News

Immigration 3 hours ago

ICE ‘raided' Newark business to detain unauthorized immigrants, mayor says

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Trump executive order declassifies JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr. assassination files

Eggerud is now suing parties involved in the guardianship for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Paulette. The defendants, who sought to dismiss the charges, deny the allegations.

A trial court judge recently ruled that major claims can go forward against the law firm which originally represented the landlord in the guardianship petition.

Barbara Goodstein says she used her financial expertise to examine the accounting documents, which included more than a half-million dollars for home health aides hired by the guardian. Eggerud says she is paying a fraction of that amount now, for far better care. Goodstein also says Kohler is still owed court-ordered fees totaling more than $65,000.

“There is no visibility into this entire system,” said Goodstein. “There are massive amounts of money moving around and nobody can see where it’s going. This case is going to end up breaking ground in this space because so many people have made an industry out of this.”

This article tagged under:

I-TeamManhattan
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us