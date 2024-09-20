NYC director of asylum operations is latest Adams official to receive federal subpoena: Source

Another official in the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has received a subpoena from federal investigators, according to a source, as probes continue to swirl around City Hall.

Federal prosecutors issued a subpoena to Molly Schaeffer, the director of the Asylum Seeker Operations for New York City, a source familiar with the matter told News 4.

The purpose of the subpoena was not immediately clear, nor was it known whether it was connected to any of the ongoing federal investigations swirling around Mayor Eric Adams, although the source confirmed Schaeffer's house was not raided.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Southern District of New York did not comment on the matter.

Fabien Levy, the deputy mayor for communications, issued a statement on behalf of City Hall.

"While we won't comment on an ongoing investigation, as we have repeatedly said, we expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry. Molly Schaeffer is an integral part of our team and works hard every day to deliver for New Yorkers," the statement read.

The Office of Asylum Seeker Operations, created in March 2023, oversees services for asylum seekers and manages the city's advocacy with state and federal governments, according to the city's website.

Word of the subpoena came one day after NBC New York broke news that federal investigators were looking into a close advisor to Mayor Eric Adams and a monsignor with the Brooklyn Diocese, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A Catholic church in Brooklyn received a subpoena requesting information about financial or business dealing between Frank Carone, the one-time chief of staff to Adams, and a monsignor named Jamie Gigantiello.

This story is developing.