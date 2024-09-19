Feds subpoena Brooklyn church over possible business dealings between former Adams chief of staff and monsignor: Sources

Federal investigators are looking into two more prominent figures with ties to Mayor Eric Adams -- a close advisor and a monsignor with the Brooklyn Diocese, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A Catholic church in Brooklyn received a subpoena requesting information about financial or business dealing between Frank Carone, the one-time chief of staff to Adams, and a monsignor named Jamie Gigantiello.

Gigantiello and Carone say they have been friends for decades.

Several sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are looking into any business dealing involving Carone and the monsignor.

Neither man has been charged with any wrongdoing and it appears the federal inquiry is in its early stages.

A spokeswoman for the Brooklyn Diocese did not deny that a subpoena was issued to the monsignor's church and issued this statement: “The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including of conduct at individual parishes or involving any priests.“

Details of the federal inquiry are not clear.

Frank Carone, reached by phone, told NBC New York he is unaware of any criminal investigation connected to him or the monsignor. Gigantiello declined to comment.

Speaking on behalf of the monsignor, friend and defense attorney Arthur Aidala, said, "As far as I know, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello is not the target of any federal, state or city investigation.

Carone departed the mayor's office after less than a year on the job as chief of staff.

Soon after he left City Hall, Carone, who is a lawyer, launched a private consulting firm, Oaktree Solutions. The firm advises a long list of high-paying clients, some with business before the city. Though he has not being accused of wrongdoing, some on the city council have questioned whether Carone has used his City Hall connections to build his business -- while at the same time raising money for Adams' re-election bid.

The monsignor posted photos on social media with Carone and Adams from a trip to Rome in May.

Gigantiello is known for his love for cooking, as seen on his Facebook page. He manufactures a line of pasta sauce called "A Taste of Heaven," the proceeds of which he has said go to charity.

The monsignor was demoted in 2023 after pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed a controversial music video inside his Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Williamsburg. He said he regretted the decision and had been unaware of the video's contents.

Monsignor Gigantiello had been a lead fundraiser for the church before being stripped of his duties over that music video. He has served as an FDNY chaplain and property records show he owns homes in Westhampton and in Florida.

Questions about possible business transactions between Carone and the monsignor come amid four separate ongoing federal investigations into City Hall, the NYPD and past Adams' campaign fundraising, sources with knowledge of the matter tell NBC New York.

No one has been charged, but the investigations have resulted in the NYPD commissioner resigning and several top mayoral aides having their phones seized by the FBI. The investigations are ongoing and it appears, according to sources, Carone and the monsignor are now facing scrutiny from federal prosecutors.