In a culture obsessed with posting, liking and sharing – what information are we sharing and do we like how it can be used by others?

A picture can be used to create a new identity as part of an online scam. When strangers overhear parts of our conversations or even just look at our clothing, they can find out exactly who we are with a simple Google search.

With biometrics surreptitiously tracking and scanning us when we don’t even know it – do our faces even belong to us? Can we really expect privacy anymore?

While our government crawls to create legislation, they’re getting lapped as technology races ahead at a breakneck pace.

This week, the I-Team explores how we unknowingly forfeit our privacy, and what can happen to it once our information gets into someone else’s hands.