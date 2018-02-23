What to Know 7,000 firefighters from across North America overwhelmingly report in a survey they've had stressful or traumatic experiences on the job

The International Association of Fire Fighters, who conducted the survey with NBC New York/NBC Bay Area, say it highlights a critical need

But firefighters say getting mental health assistance can be difficult

Coming tomorrow in Part 2: How organizations like the firefighters union IAFF and the FDNY are helping firefighters get the help they need.

In his more than 25 years as firefighter in Stamford, Connecticut, Capt. Jacques Roy thought he could handle anything – until the smoke cleared from a devastating fire that killed three children and their grandparents.

“I was the guy who couldn't hack it. I was the guy who needed help. I never thought it would be me. But it was me,” says Roy.

Roy and his team were among those who pulled bodies from the ashes of the fire on Christmas Day 2011 at the home of fashion executive Madonna Badger.

“When we respond to a call, we always have to suppress our emotions and use our logic and our past experiences to perform our job,” he explains. “If they’re very strong emotions, sometimes we never get to process them. So we wind up with fragments of an incident left over.”

For Roy, the fragments of that day sent him into a spiral of anger and sleepless nights, an experience NBC New York discovered is common among firefighters – and can often be worse.

In partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), NBC New York and NBC Bay Area sent a confidential online survey to thousands of firefighters to hear directly from them about the impact of post-traumatic stress on their lives, and to learn what services are available when they need help.

From across North America, 7,000 firefighters responded, overwhelmingly reporting that stressful or traumatic experiences on the job have impacted their mental health. Among the struggles they say are directly connected to the job: 19 percent have had thoughts of suicide, 27 percent have struggled with substance abuse, 59 percent have experienced family and relationship problems and 65 percent are haunted by memories of bad calls.

The IAFF says the survey is unprecedented and highlights a critical need.

“What this study does is really bring home the numbers that we already knew were out there, that fire fighters are suffering from PTSD and other behavioral health disorders,” says Jim Brinkley, director of Health and Safety for the IAFF. “And more importantly, there’s a stigma attached to seeking help."

“It may seem contrary to everything you think of yourself, or want to believe,” says Roy, who recovered from his trauma through intensive therapy. “But we're human. We're not superheroes."

"We suffer from the same challenges the general public does -- financial issues, marital issues. Now you compound that with the horror that we see every day, day in and day out. It adds up and eventually takes a toll," he said.

But firefighters say getting mental health assistance can be tricky. Of those who responded to the survey, 81 percent said they feared being seen as weak or unfit for duty if they asked for help. Additionally, 71 percent say they have not used services provided by their department’s employee assistance program (EAP) for mental health issues related to their job. Of those who did use their EAP, 63 percent did not find it helpful.

Brinkley thinks there needs to be more clinicians trained specifically on how to work with firefighters.

"We don't typically trust outsiders. We're a family. We work together for 24 hours a day, every shift, experiencing some of the same trauma," he said. "Having someone there who understands what we've been though is incredibly powerful."

“We’re going to take a hard look at this survey to determine what is it we’re doing right and more importantly, where are the gaps. What programming do we need to provide to make sure our members get the help they need?” says Brinkley.