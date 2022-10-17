This NY Fright Is Longest Horror Attraction in the World, Guinness Says

Looking to up the fear factor for Halloween 2022? You don't have to go far.

New York is home to the longest terror attraction in the entire world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and the haunt begins in the mid-Hudson Valley's village of Monroe.

What's so unique about it, you ask? Pure Terror holds 10 individual haunted attractions, all of which offer different terrifying experiences. Some may find the Woods of the Dead particularly chilling, while the Psycho Circus offers anything but peanuts and crackerjacks. If you're really adventurous, try Terror in the Dark, which, as its name suggests, promises to terrorize each and every one of your senses as you navigate the completely blacked-out attraction.

There's also a new threat this year -- it's called Bedlam State Asylum, and, according to Pure Terror, was built to house the criminally insane in 1942.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the story goes, "This now abandoned and eerie mental hospital was known for its experimental treatments on patients. Many visitors have reported hearing unusual noises such as doors randomly slamming shut as well as feeling a shaking sensation coming from the floors below. Patients and nurses who never made it out continue to lurk the halls."

You can imagine the rest. To learn more about Pure Terror and its offerings, click here. The festivities are already up and running Friday through Sunday. You can get tickets to the entire shebang online or at the box office, though the operators of the haunted bonanza suggest it's smarter to purchase them in advance. You don't want to get locked out.

Read about all the conditions you should NOT have if you plan on going and learn more here.