Looking for a Fright? 10 Haunted Houses Near You

Halloween is full of frightful fun for children and adults to enjoy -- and there is no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than visiting a haunted house attraction.

Haunted houses are full of thrills and chills that will shake you to your core. So put down that hot apple cider and scroll down for a list of some of the scariest haunted houses in the tri-state area.

NEW YORK

BLOOD MANOR

Location: 359 Broadway, New York, 10013

Considered by some to be New York City's most haunted house, Blood Manor showcases a myriad of zombies, monsters and other creatures are spread across a 5,000-square-foot building.

The attraction is so horror-ific that it is deemed too scary for children under 14.

HALLOW'S END HAUNTED HOUSE

Location: 4350 ArthurKill Road, Staten Island, NY 10309

Hallow's End Haunted House is one of the newest attractions on Staten Island.

Hallow's End Haunted House is only open on the weekends and tickets must be purchased at the door. Note that there is a cash-only policy.

NIGHTMARE GOTHIC

Location: 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY

If you are looking for a theatrical immersive experience with a Victorian Gothic-themed decor, look no further than Nightmare Gothic on the Lower East Side.

Grim monsters, scary characters and terrifying scenery as well as immersive headsets are part of this haunted house experience.

"Nightmare Gothic" is produced by Psycho Clan. The legendary Nightmare Haunted House in the LES in 2002. However, since then, Psycho Clan has produced over 16 haunted houses.

TERROR HAUNTED HOUSE

Location: 234 W 42nd St., New York, NY

This is one of New York City's largest haunted houses, boasting around 20,000 square feet of spooky-filled thrills.

The attraction is located right in the heart of Times Square.

Terror Haunted House organizers warn that the attraction may be too intense for children under 13.

NEW JERSEY

BRIGHTON ASYLUM

Location: 2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, NJ 07055 (border of Clifton)

Brighton Asylum is New Jersey's most visited Halloween destination for more than a decade, according to the attraction's website.

The award-winning attraction has been featured on The TODAY show, Buzzfeed and other media outlets from across the word, the website reads.

13TH HOUR HAUNTED HOUSE (FORMERLY THE HAUNTED SCAREHOUSE)

Location: 105 W Dewey Ave., Suit 5, Wharton, NJ 07885

13th Hour features three haunted house attractions with special effects. Additionally, 13th Hour also offers 60-minute escape rooms and a "haunted hatchets" attraction -- a hatchet throwing activity with custom targets and glow-in-the-dark hatchets.

NORZ HILL FARM -- SCARE FARM HAUNTED HOUSE

Location: 120 South Branch Road, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844

Norz Hill Farm is family-owned and operated by the Norz family. While the farm is known for its hayrides, pumpkin picking and farm animal visits, it also hosts its popular Scare Farm.

This year Scare Farm will feature three horror-filled attractions: Creepy Hallow, Paranoia Walking Trails, and the Slayride - Hayride.

NIGHT OF TERROR AT CREAMY ACRES FARM (FEATURING A HAUNTED PAINTBALL HAYRIDE AND HAUNTED HOUSE)

Location: 448 Lincoln Mill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

Creamy Acres Farm converts into a 100-acre park filled with zombies, killer clowns and other terrifying sights.

However, Night of Terror stands apart from other haunted house attractions by featuring a haunted paintball hayride where visitors ride a wagon and use mounted paintballs guns to defend the wagon crew against a zombie invasion!

CONNECTICUT

LEGENDS OF FEAR HAUNTED HAYRIDE & TRAIL

Location: Fairview Tree Farm, 2 Saw Mill City Rd, Shelton, CT 06484

Legends of Fear located in Shelton, Conn., features a number of scary Halloween-centric attractions, including: Melonhead Revenge Trail, Pine Hills Parish, The Dark Harvest, Hemlock Manor Mortuary and the Funhouse of Fear.

However, Legends of Fear also hosts Spooky Night Lights, a family-friendly, non-scary event featurin sights, sounds, music and NO frightful sights.

TRAIL OF TERROR - REAWAKENING

Location: 60 N. Plains Highway, Wallingford, CT 06492

Trail of Terror is a winding outdoor haunted trail in the woods of Wallingford, Conn.

