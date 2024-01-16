NYC Restaurant Week and Broadway 2-for-1s start today

We all love discounts on our favorite things -- and assuming food is one of those for you, we've got good news.

New York City Restaurant Week 2024 kicked off Tuesday, offering bargain prix-fixe dining deals for lunch and dinner at more than 600 restaurants across the five boroughs.

Here are the delectable details. Note: The deals don't apply on Saturdays. They are optional for participating restaurants on Sundays, so you may want to call ahead.

NYC Restaurant Week 2024

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60 at more than 600 restaurants across all five boroughs. It's easy to sort your searches, filtering by location, cuisine and "weeks participating," since the latter might vary by location.

You can also search by "meals offered," "accessibility" and "ownership." If thematics are your thing, there are a number of those as well: "James Beard Honorees," "Wine Spectator Winners," "NYC Restaurant Week Classics" and "Best of the Boroughs," among other lists. See all participating restaurants here.

NYC Broadway Week 2024

Which theater-goers don't love a two-fer? Actually, who doesn't love a two-fer of any kind?

NYC Broadway Week also kicks off Jan. 16, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows.

Those include Wicked, Aladdin, Six the Musical, Chicago and Back to the Future, among others.

Score your 2-for-1s right here. Not sure what you want to see? Sort by comedy, drama, kid-friendly and more here.

Sirius XM’s Julie James talks with Sara Gore about what is in store on Broadway, including “Spamalot,” “Gutenberg! The Musical!” “Harmony” and more.

NYC Must-See Week

This program offers 2-for-1 tickets at more than 60 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours. Participants include Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more. Details here.

NYC Hotel Week

NYC Hotel Week offers 24% off standard retail rates now through February 6 at more than 160 hotels across all five boroughs. More information here.